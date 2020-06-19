Juneteenth accountability protest brings several towns together

Several mayor's spoke at the Juneteenth accountability protest in Broad View, Illinois.

BROADVIEW, Illinois — People gathered in Broad View, Illinois earlier today for a Juneteenth accountability protest.

Several mayors from surrounding areas as well as other speakers spoke about the holiday.

They addressed the importance of remembering the purpose of the celebration.

In addition they called the police to hold each other accountable for their actions.

Broad View Mayor Katrina Thompson says it is their responsibility to speak up when another acts out.

"What they failed to implement was police accountability. It's time for the police to police their brothers and sisters that wear that blue uniform and protect the integrity of the badge."

Senator Tammy Duckworth also took part in a Juneteenth celebration in Chicago.