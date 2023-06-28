Family and friends of man killed in crash Monday night pay tribute to loved one, demand justice

Many people gathered at 19th Street on Tuesday evening for a celebration of the life of Julius Figures. News 8 spoke with the victim's family.

EAST MOLINE, Ill — After a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night, friends and family of the victim are rallying for justice and paying tribute to their loved one. They also hosted a celebration of life where he was killed.

The victim, identified by friends and family as Julius Figures, and one of his cousins were planning on spending the holiday weekend together. Instead, he is mourning the loss of his family member and wanting answers.

"We just want justice for our people," his cousin, Wild Wild General, said. "He was walking, pedestrian in the street, got hit 60 miles per hour... I'm upset right now."

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 26, the East Moline Police Department responded to a call at the 800 block of 19th Street. When they arrived, the victim was found with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the department.

Emergency medical care was administered but the pedestrian passed away on his way to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was still on the scene after the crash and was interviewed by investigators, according to the police department. They were taken to a nearby hospital and were released.

The East Moline Police Department said they will be conducting a full investigation into the incident and stated that it is ongoing. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Rock Island County States Attorney's Office to review any possible criminal charges.

Those who have any information about this incident are encouraged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or leave an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.