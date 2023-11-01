'It took me 18 years to heal' | Human trafficking survivor says her experience helps her inspire other victims

Since 2016, Braking Traffik has helped over 690 human trafficking survivors in the Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2021, over 10,000 cases of human trafficking were reported to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Sara K. is on a mission to help spread awareness of human trafficking.

"That's what wakes me up every morning," she said.

At the age of 21, she became a victim of human trafficking. She did not know she was one until she joined the Family Resources program 'Braking Traffik' and shared her story.

"I was shocked," Sara explained. "I also didn't believe it for a really long time. I had to get lots of education and healing for me to fully understand what had happened."

According to Braking Traffik, the average age of survivors is 14 to 17 years old. Often these victims do not know they are being trafficked due to manipulation from their abusers. It could take up to seven attempts before they are able to leave the abuser.

"Some of the signs could be physical marks on their body, someone being unusually fearful, not avoiding eye contact somebody else talking for them," Sara said, explaining the signs that a victim of human trafficking may show.

She also said it's important for the community to learn these signs as it could help identify victims sooner than later.

"It's so important to raise awareness and for our community to get involved and to know what's going on and to be able to recognize the signs. It's so important to me that these kiddos understand what's going on so that we can keep them safe," Sara said.

With an experience like this, Sara said. it's easier to work with her clients, creating a special bond with them.

"Being someone that has gone through this and working with a client, I'm able to relate to that person," she added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 1(888) 373-7888 for the National Human Trafficking Hotline.