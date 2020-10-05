Iowa parks reopen with limited functions

Some of the campsites and facilities remain closed to comply with guidelines, but many Iowa parks are back open.

Iowa residents and visitors that have been itching to get out lately: you've got another newly-reopened spot to go.

For example, Scott County Park reopened for recreational use on Friday, May 8th.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, some elements of the park are limited.

Playgrounds, restrooms, and water fountains remain closed. Only campers who bring their own water and restroom equipment are allowed to stay. Certain campsites are closed to keep distance between campers. Park Rangers are keeping an eye out to make sure visitors are camping safely.

For this first weekend of resumed operation, visitors were first come, first serve, but, beginning Monday, Iowa campgrounds will start taking reservations.

Even with limitations, though, people are happy to just get back outside.