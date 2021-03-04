Illinois memorial service recognizes 11 officers who died in the line of duty

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — In 2021, 11 Illinois peace officers were killed in the line of duty.
On Thursday, the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, family members of the fallen and state leaders honored those lost with a memorial ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.
"These officers operated in an environment of heightened disregard for the law and an elevated risk for those who enforce it," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "They understood the danger they left home each and every day to do their jobs regardless."
Those who lost their lives in the line of duty are:
Officer Joseph T. Cappello III
Melrose Park Police Department
E.O.W. 04-24-2020
Officer Gary Steven Hibbs
Chicago Heights Police Department
E.O.W. 03-12-2021
Senior Master Trooper Todd A. Hanneken
Illinois State Police
E.O.W. 03-25-2021
Lt. James J. Kouski Jr.
Hometown Police Department
E.O.W. 04-03-2021
Officer Allen Serta Giacchetti
Cook County Sheriff’s Police
E.O.W. 04-30-2021
Officer Christopher Neil Oberheim
Champaign Police Department
E.O.W. 05-19-2021
Officer Brian Russell Pierce Jr.
Brooklyn Police Department
E.O.W. 08-04-2021
Officer Ella Grace French
Chicago Police Department
E.O.W. 08-07-2021
Officer Tyler Nathaniel Timmins
Pontoon Beach Police Department
E.O.W. 10-26-2021
Deputy Sean Ian Riley
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
E.O.W. 12-29-2021
Sgt. Marlene R. Rittmanic
Bradley Police Department
E.O.W. 12-30-2021