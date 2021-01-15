Icestravaganza! Davenport's 9th annual ice carving event is pandemic friendly

With Halloween-inspired ice sculptures, Icestravaganza is keeping social distancing in mind and is spread across three days this year to help reduce crowds.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the pandemic continues to rage across the country, being social outside is the best way to beat those winter-time blues.

Davenport's 9th annual Icestravaganza is keeping social distancing in mind and is spread across three days this year to help reduce crowds. Artists will display ice carvings from about 100 blocks of ice at the Freight House from 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

Icestravaganza is completely free to attend, but if you can't make it, live ice carving competitions will also be live streamed on the Downtown Davenport Partnership's Facebook page.

This year, the theme is “Chilling Winter at the Freight House” with Halloween-inspired sculptures.

The carving competitions take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's absolutely a great opportunity to come out and support these businesses that are here," Matthew Meadows said. "Take a look at the sponsors and pay attention to the sponsors who are really propping up this event for years."