Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian pathway

Both of the city's mayors, members of the Illinois and Iowa Transportation Departments, and other Quad Cities groups gathered at the glass oculus on Wednesday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The cities of Moline and Bettendorf celebrated the I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian pathway with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallager, members of the Illinois and Iowa Transportation Committee, and other Quad Cities groups and clubs were among those in attendance for Tuesday's celebrations on the new glass oculus.

The pathway is just over a mile from side to side and marks a new addition for recreation in the Quad Cities.

"So I've been across the bridge a few times, before it was officially open, don't tell anybody. (I) took my wife here for Mother's Day to just come up and take a tour," said a member of the Quad Cities Bike Club. "The thing I like about it is there's so many families that come up here on the weekend — grandparents, kids, parents, wheelchairs — they're all up here to see this great new amenity."