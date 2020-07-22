Hy-Vee to give out over 3 million masks to customers

Starting July 27th, employees will be standing at the doors handing out masks to customers who aren't wearing one.

Hy-Vee is launching an initiative to distribute mask to customers and further emphasize the importance of wearing them.

Beginning Monday, July 27, the grocery chain will be handing out masks to customers walking into the store without one.

The company hopes to hand out over 3 million masks in its new “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice." campaign, which includes said distribution, as well as reminders throughout stores about the importance of wearing masks.