Hy-vee giving away over 32,000 bananas at NorthPark Mall on May 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If at Northpark Mall in Davenport on Tuesday, May 5th, be sure to grab your free bag of bananas.

Hy-vee will be at the mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies last) giving out over 32,000 bananas, courtesy of Dole Food Company.

Each bag will contain 2 bundles of bananas, meaning that recipients will be getting about 12 bananas each.

In the press release, the companies say that they believe it's important to provide easy access to healthy foods to families that need help during the pandemic.

They say that 13,440 pounds of movie are being donated, and estimate that about 2,600 families will be served.