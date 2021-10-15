Authorities confirm human remains found in Poweshiek County belong to Xavior Harrelson

A Facebook post from the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office says the remains were positively identified as the Montezuma boy by the state medical examiner.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 30, 2021.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office confirmed the adolescent remains found on Sept. 30 are those of Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma, who went missing in May.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office posted the update to Facebook Friday evening. The post says the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office told the sheriff's office about the identification on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the cause of death "has not been released at this time."

Xavior went missing on May 27 from his home in Montezuma days before his 11th birthday. His community held out hope that the remains found just over two weeks ago did not belong to him.