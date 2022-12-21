Annual memorial brings awareness to homelessness on winter solstice

The memorial named all those who died in the last year from homelessness during the longest night of the year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council and Humility Homes paired with Zion Lutheran Church to hold their annual homeless memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The memorial aims to bring hope, healing and remembrance to those experiencing homelessness and those who lost their lives in the last year to homelessness.

"I think that we need to remember those that are less fortunate than most of us are and remember them every day, actually," Humility Homes Outreach Navigator, Chris Dunn said. "But we have this opportunity and we especially do the best we can to honor and remember those who are past this one cold, long night."

Dunn participated in the last ten annual homeless memorials but said the need for change is still present.

"There's a lot of really good people that are working to help out but we need more help, though. I mean, we need to have people that are ready to speak out and tell the people that can make some change, like legislators that we need help. We need to do some changing, we need to fund this better. You know, for people that can so that people can have homes."

Homeless Person's Memorial Day is celebrated across 150 cities in the United States on the winter solstice.

