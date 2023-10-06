Henderson County taking back expired, unused prescriptions

In an effort to decrease the amount of medications ending up in the wrong hands, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is taking back extra medications.

OQUAWKA, Ill. — This week, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced the implementation of a medication take-back program.

“We want to ensure the residents in our community have a safe, secure opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and make their homes and community safer,” said Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link.

Inside the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is a green receptacle where any unused or expired prescription medications can be deposited inside for safe removal. The bin itself will remain on-site year-round for people to use at any time.

There are some products though that Henderson County will not accept, including illegal substances, aerosol cans, needles and thermometers.

This program is a partnership between Henderson County and Inmar, a company that handles prescription drug returns and operates with multiple pharmacies and drug stores across the U.S.

Staff will monitor the receptacle throughout their operating hours and can help inform people disposing of old medications about what is permitted and restricted.