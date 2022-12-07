$50K for 50 years: Happy Joe's Kids Foundation donating to families of children with disabilities for anniversary

The anniversary, which also falls on Happy Joe Whitty's birthday, will be marked with $1,000 donations to 50 families to support children with disabilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on July 12.

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is commemorating its 50th anniversary and the birthday of its late founder with a fitting $50,000 in donations supporting children with disabilities.

The iconic Quad Cities-based pizza chain, amid a corporate-level bankruptcy filing, is awarding $1,000 to 50 different families who are supporting kids with disabilities.

The donation program, created through the non-profit Happy Joe's Kids Foundation, was launched on Sept. 10 — which also happens to be the birthday of late founder Happy Joe Whitty.

The money will help the families by offsetting medical expenses, supporting educational and therapy initiatives and helping meet mobility needs.

“My family and I are honored to make this gift and continue our father’s mission of giving back to the communities that helped him achieve his dream,” Vice President of Marketing and Happy Joe's daughter, Kristel Ersan, said.

“For 50 years, Happy Joe’s has strived to create magical moments for all our guests wherever they may be,” Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco said. “We plan to continue Joe’s legacy for as long as possible. Our hope is that each donation we make will bring smiles and welcome relief to wonderful families across our system!”

Additionally, Happy Joe's is also hosting a giveaway campaign for a 2022 Ford Explorer ST. Guests can enter for a chance to win the new SUV, alongside a $17,000 prize to cover taxes.

You can enter by calling 844-648-2832 or by visiting happyjoesgiveaway.com. Participants can double their entry by using the code "JOE" with a donation of $25 or more to a children's charity, including the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation. All proceeds will go to children's charities.

The giveaway runs through Nov. 30, 2022.