Here's a look at events celebrating Hanukkah in the Quad Cities starting this weekend

The Jewish winter holiday arrives on Sunday, Dec. 18. Here's how Quad Citizens are celebrating this year.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hanukkah sameach!

The eight-day-long Jewish winter holiday of Hanukkah (or Chanukah) begins in the evening on Sunday, Dec. 18, and Jewish Quad Citizens are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of lights.

Groups and Jewish organizations are gearing up for their holiday events and letting community members know where they can celebrate with each other.

Here's a look at events celebrating Hanukkah in the Quad Cities this year.

Don't see a Hanukkah event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our "Contact Us" page, and we'll add it to the list.

Chabad of the Quad Cities Chanukah 2022 Schedule of Events Dec. 18 - Parade and Menorah Lighting Parade entrants line up at 4 p.m. at Chabad at 2285 St. Andrews Cir. in Bettendorf. The parade departs at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 18th St. and 53rd Ave for the grand menorah lighting. The menorah will be lit at 5:30 p.m. and be following latkes, donuts, hot drinks, music and other fun activities. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher will be a guest at the event. Dec. 22 - Family Chanukah Celebration A night of celebration at the Figge Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. featuring a buffet dinner, latkes, donuts, entertainment by GIT Improv and more. Anyone in need of a menorah or more information can contact Chabad by calling 563-355-1065.



