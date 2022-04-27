Halfway to Halloween horror convention welcomes creepy season early

The May 13 and 14 event, hosted by Midwest Monster Fest, brings Halloween fun to the Quad Cities early in the year; featuring celebrity guests and rock music.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A local horror group plans to bring supernatural Halloween fun to the Quad Cities much earlier than October this year.

Midwest Monster Fest, the Quad Cities' own horror event, will be hosting its Halfway to Halloween convention on May 13-14, bringing Halloween to the area about six months ahead of schedule.

The first day of the event, which falls on Friday the 13th, is set to feature a celebrity guest befitting of the date; Douglas Tait, the actor behind the mask of Jason Voorhees in "Freddy vs. Jason."

In addition to Tait, the convention is also welcoming:

Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead, The Orville)

Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist, Halloween II)

Eugene Clark (Land of the Dead)

David Ellefson of Megadeth and The Lucid (Dwellers)

Damian Maffei (Haunt, Wrong Turn)

Terri Partyka (Haunt, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Daniel Pesina (Mortal Kombat 1 & 2)

Drew Fortier of The Lucid (Dwellers)

All guests, including those not listed above, will be signing autographs and offering photos.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., live music will be performed by alternative metal rock band Alborn, with opening acts by The Forty Twos, Elisium, Non Grata, and Giallows.

The event will also feature vendors selling collectibles, books, comics, movies, toys, as well as horror-themed side acts, games and contests. Cosplayers are welcome to attend in costume.

The convention will be held at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, and show hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Midwest Monster Fest website or at Coop Records in Moline, with prices ranging from $13 for a limited weekend pass to $20 for a full weekend pass.