Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities dedicates two new homes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is doing their part to combat the affordable housing crisis in America. According to the National Association of Home Builders, 49% of American's can't afford a home above $250,000.

On Saturday, June 10, Habitat for Humanity dedicated two new homes in the Quad Cities. One of them went to first time home owner Nancy Trice.

"It means the world is finally I have a nice place where finally my whole family can come," Trice said.

The goal of Habitat, is for everyone to have a decent, safe and affordable place to live. Trice received the 127th home since Habitat began in the Quad Cities in 1993. The organization is dedicating nine homes this year, which will bring the total to 134 by the start of 2024.

"The common misconception is that we just hand keys out and give houses away, and that's not the case," said Habitat for Humanities Executive Director Tom Fisher King. "Every partner family is required to complete 250 hours of sweat equity."

Sweat Equity is like volunteer hours that the new homeowner must complete before they receive their new home. The home is also cheaper then normal.

"She's purchasing this home with a zero interest mortgage," King said." So she will make a payment that is affordable for her through the term of her mortgage."

Trice has only been able to rent her entire life, and cannot wait to have a space she can call her own.

"A lot of future dinner Sunday dinners, Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays, graduations," Trice said. "It's mine, I don't have to share it with anybody, except if I want to," she added through laughter.