Hispanic Chamber presenting speaker series on inclusion and disability at St. Ambrose

The organization is bringing in an expert on accessibility from St. Ambrose to speak at a presentation on disability as an essential part of diversity.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities accessibility expert is giving a presentation at a guest speaker series highlighting the importance of disability in the strive for diversity.

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting Ryan Saddler, the director of diversity and director of St. Ambrose's Accessibility Resource Center, to take part in the multicultural speaker series "Disability: Essential for Inclusive Excellence" coming to the university on Wednesday, March 15.

The discussion will center on the role of disability as an essential component of diversity, the way that disability intersects with other categories like race and how people can be better agents of change.

Sponsored by Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College and WQPT, the series aims to "enhance cultural awareness, fulfill diversity education needs, increase integration into the community and expand networks across community sectors."

Sadler, a 28-year veteran of St. Ambrose, has specialized in disability and diversity for much of his career — he graduated with Bachelor's degrees in Biology and Psychology, added a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis in Disability Services, he was appointed the school's first associate vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and he now serves in his dual roles as the director of diversity and of the Accessibility Resource Center.

He's presented locally and nationally on topics like career expectations for students with disabilities, disability law for high education and diversity philosophy.

The speaker series will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose. Admission, which includes a light breakfast, costs $15 for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for the general public. Group and students rate are also available.

To find out more or to register for the event, visit www.gqchcc.com or call (563) 214-5160.