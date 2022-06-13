x
Hundreds of tractors travel around the Iowa Quad Cities for Tractorcade

Several communities across the Quad Cities will see a parade of tractors passing through Wednesday during The Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade.

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — The Quad Cities community has the chance to see a parade of tractors making a round trip through the area during The Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade.

Tractors took off on Sunday, June 12, from the Muscatine County Fairgrounds to begin their daily tours of neighboring Iowa communities, lasting through Wednesday, June 15.

The Tractorcade makes various stops across the area for pit stops, food, music, and more.

Around 400 drivers have joined the 23rd annual Tractorcade, and the event has posted a daily schedule on its Facebook page.

Just a reminder with corrections made.

Posted by WMT Tractorcade on Friday, June 10, 2022

