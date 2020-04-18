Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry sees huge, increasing Saturday crowds

As big as the they are on any one day, they says that the crowds have gotten greater and more consistent.

MOLINE, Ill. — As grocery store shelves empty quickly, more and more people are turning to food drives and pantries to keep their families eating.

The Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry in Moline is no different, but Pastor Donnie Plemens they're up to the task.

Plemens says that the pantry regularly serves about 2000 - 3000 people, but current events have been fluctuating those numbers. Volunteer Chris Gingry goes further, saying that the increase of people in need has been very noticeable and he knows exactly why.

"I`m sure nobody`s working a lot and there`s not a lot of money out there for the people...You know, you go to the grocery stores and the shelves are empty. So this is a good spot to come get what you need," he said.

Fortunately enough, Grace Bible Fellowship's shelves, feezers, coolers, and over 50 volunteers are well-suited to the task.

Local food banks and grocery stores donate plenty of food of all types to the pantry, and to those who need it, it's all free.

"Because when we help somebody else, that lifts our load as well as lift them," adds Gingry.