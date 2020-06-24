Governor Pritzker announces increase internet access in western Illinois

Western Illinois is receiving 115 million dollars in funding to increase broadband internet access

GENESEO, Ill. — Illinois wants to make sure everyone has access to the internet.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was in Geneseo today to announce a new broadband expansion plan.

Connect Illinois will help bring internet access to thousands of homes, schools, and farms across the state.

The governor says that the lack of access available became clear during the pandemic.

"Over the last few months we've seen first hand what it means when a small business that had to close its doors had no online job. What it means when an elderly couple has no safe way to get medical advice from a distance. What it means when a child has no ability to access homework assignments online."

The initial 115 million dollars will help in western Illinois.