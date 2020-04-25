Gilda's Club's "Run for Laughs" Race moves online

One area charity race is still going on from the safety of the runners' homes.
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moved their annual "Race for Laughs" race online, abandoning the set April 25th date for a month-long running period.
The club encourages runners to join in from their neighborhood or their treadmill for the 1 mile walk or the 5K run, and then share their times and photos on social media. Runners have until the end of May to join the campaign.
Registration is still open through the of Saturday, April 25th, and costs $25. Registrants from the period of April 20th to April 25th will be able to pick up their t-shirts and packets on May 4th. Prior registrants could pick up their T-shirts on Friday, April 24th.