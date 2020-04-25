Gilda's Club's "Run for Laughs" Race moves online

You've got through the end of may to hop on your treadmill and submit your photos and times.

One area charity race is still going on from the safety of the runners' homes.

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moved their annual "Race for Laughs" race online, abandoning the set April 25th date for a month-long running period.

The club encourages runners to join in from their neighborhood or their treadmill for the 1 mile walk or the 5K run, and then share their times and photos on social media. Runners have until the end of May to join the campaign.