Gilda's Club receives grant to open university club at St. Ambrose

The Quad Cities support group for those impacted by cancer is one of two grant recipients to offer these services to colleges and universities.

Editor's note: The video above is from Oct. 17, 2022.

Gilda's Club Quad Cities is known for its compassion, support and educational services it provides to those impacted by cancer. Now, the group is launching a pilot group called "Gilda's Club University" at St. Ambrose University.

The pilot is made possible by a grant from The Cancer Support Community, a nonprofit that's dedicated to helping those impacted by cancer across the globe. The nonprofit offered the opportunity in July 2022.

The grant is intended to expand the program's reach and build awareness among those age 20 to 39.

Gilda's Club Quad Cities is one of two recipients in the nation of that grant. They decided to team up with St. Ambrose University and have quickly worked to engage students, staff and faculty.

“We feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to bring these services to our community and the students at St. Ambrose University," said Joy Bush, executive director of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. "Dealing with a cancer diagnosis of their own or that of a loved one is stressful enough on its own but then being away at college and not having the direct support of your loved ones creates an even greater need for our services. Gilda’s Club University allows us to meet students where they are to make our programs more accessible, provide them with the tools they need and connect them with other students that are also impacted by cancer to build that community around them, so they know that they are not alone.”

The club will host two fundraisers to help with the long-term sustainability of the program. On March 6, Crumbl Cookies in Davenport will donate 15% of its proceeds from 4-6 p.m. to the club. Anyone in the public is invited to that fundraiser.

The second fundraising opportunity is a TV series "Schitt's Creek" themed trivia night at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose. That fundraiser will be on April 27 at 6:30 p.m., more details can be found here.