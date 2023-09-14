Honoring women with cancer with 150-mile ride across Iowa, Illinois

Travel across Iowa and Illinois for a cause with the Gilda's Club 16th annual Red Door Ride. This year will also have a twist for participants.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For years Gilda's Club has supported women battling cancer, or who have family members who have passed away from cancer. It's this purpose that drives people to ride throughout the Quad Cities area on the 16th annual Red Door Ride.

Registered participants will meet up at the McGrath Harley Davidson dealership at 5320 Corporate Park Rd in Davenport by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. There they will receive a blessing for their bikes as they make the 150-mile journey between Iowa and Illinois.

Here's the list of locations riders will stop at during this year's ride.

Three 33 in Princeton, Iowa Cajun Jack's Bar and Grill in Elizabeth, Illinois Poopy's Pub in Savanna, Illinois The Logger House in Hampton, Illinois

This year, ride organizers have added an after-party to the ride. Participants will depart from Hampton down to the Rust Belt in East Moline. Upon arrival, riders will be greeted by live music from the Spazmatics, an 80s New Wave tribute band.

People interested in riding should know registration costs $50 for single riders and $80 for two riders. Riders will also need to pay $15 for the 7 p.m. show tickets. The Rust Belt will also have raffles and an auction prior to the concert.