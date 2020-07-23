Genesis Health launches "Mask Up" public health campaign

The hospital is asking the community to make short videos to answer the question "Who are you masking up for?"

Genesis Health Systems is asking people to get creative in the effort to promote mask use amid the ongoing pandemic.

The healthcare provider started the "Mask Up" campaign to encourage the community to wear face protection for the safety of themselves, the public, friends and family.

The campaign asks people to make 5-10 second videos answering the question, "Who Are You Masking Up For?”

Videos should feature the name of the individual, group or organization creating it, and be posted to social media with the hashtags #MaskUpQC or #InThisTogether. To tag Genesis Health Systems on various platforms, search:

Instagram -- @genesishealthsystem

· Twitter -- @genesishealth

· Facebook -- @genesishealth (type in @genesishealth and then click on the Genesis Health System link)