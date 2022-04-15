Galesburg revamps Youth Commission to help tackle issues facing the community

For more than a decade, the group was only made up of adults, but it's now mostly children.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg is turning to its youth to help tackle issues facing the community.

The City has revamped its Youth Commission after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

"I get to help put my ideas out there," member Precious Dortch said.

The group was once made up of only adults for more than a decade, but it's now mostly children. All of the students are under the age of 18.

"Galesburg has lots of potential and not everyone knows that," member Joy Basosa Nzumba said.

"I think it's a chance to grow the community and help the community," member Zakary Warfield said.

Commission members discuss all types of city-related businesses such as community development.

"These are lessons that they're going to learn today, they're learning and growing, but this is going to help them down the road," Galesburg Parks and Recreation Director Tony Oligney-Estill said.

Group members meet once a month and then share their ideas with city leaders.

"You guys can be a catalyst for your generation to say something positive and more importantly, do something positive," resident Anthony Law said.

Students on the board will also be out in the community for projects like cleaning parks and hosting city-wide activities.

"They're like ambassadors to the city," Mayor Peter Schwartzman said. "Most students in this city don't know who their counselors are, or the mayor."

Seven students sit on the 11-member commission.

"Galesburg has been changing with a lot of downsizing, so I want to bring it up," member Eciel Calan Borns said.

Galesburg's mayor recommends students serve on the commission.

"There are a lot of issues that we don't even think of as adults, that children notice," Schwartzman said.

"You hear this in every community, 'there's not much for the youth to do," Oligney-Estill said.

Student members are not old enough to vote on city matters, but they regularly attend Galesburg City Council meetings to give updates to aldermen.

Each student receives a monthly $30 stipend for their service.