Breaking gender barriers: Haley Stevenson will become Galesburg's 1st female firefighter

Haley Stevenson's swearing-in ceremony with the Galesburg Fire Department will take place on Monday, May 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg is about to reach an important milestone. Haley Stevenson on Monday, May 2 will become the first female firefighter in the history of the Galesburg Fire Department.

The Galesburg native and Carl Sandburg College alumna will be sworn in Monday morning during a ceremony at City Hall, according to the fire department.

"This is an achievement that is long overdue," Chief Randy Hovind said in the department's announcement. "We are very pleased to have Firefighter Stevenson joining our team and know that this is the first step of many towards accomplishing levels of diversity that truly represent our community."

In an effort to diversify its workforce, the fire department shared information on becoming a firefighter on its website and began offering orientations and study groups to help prepare those interested in the field that may not otherwise be familiar with the process, according to the department.

Anyone interested in learning more about the process, which includes physical agility and written tests and an interview, to become a Galesburg firefighter should click/tap here.