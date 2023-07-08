Debates ongoing over future of vacant school building in Galesburg

Numerous people expressed their opinions at a city council meeting, as a $7.3 million transformation of the old building into a community center is being considered.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — It was a packed house at the city council meeting in Galesburg Monday night, as the city works to decide what to do with the vacant George Churchill Junior High School.

"Normally, when you see all the great things going on, the council gets behind it," one person said during public comment. "But instead, we have a couple people that are ruining everything."

Over a dozen people expressed their opinions on the matter as the City considers a $7.3 million transformation of the old school building into a community center. Other city council members, however, would like to accept a $100,000 offer to sell it.

"I just simply said that it's too much money to go into this, the things this plan talks about using the money for," Councilman Steve Cheesman said. Evan Miller from the Third Ward added that the City cannot afford the "upkeep" and "manpower" it would take to have a community center.

Others on the council would like the property and equipment to be appraised before moving forward — with an up-to-date appraisal not currently available.

"Can somebody tell me why we wouldn't assess the property before we sell it?" Councilman Dwight White said. "That would help me out a whole bunch."

People from the community made their voices heard during public comment, with many advocating for not selling the building.

"There's not a better building we're gonna either build or find than Churchill. It's set up for kids," one person said.

"Churchill is a beautiful place. I argue that it is centrally located, it's easy to get to, it's perfect for multiuse," another added. "I implore you to put off this and act for the children of the community."

The debate is ongoing as the city might secure $1 million in federal funding for a community center.