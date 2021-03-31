Frist Central State Bank to hold shred events in late April

The bank is spending two days at the end of April hosting an opportunity to come and freely shred documents.

First Central State Bank is holding shred events open to the public on two date at the end of April.

Participants are asked to bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding. Any further documents will only be shredded at the organizers' discretion.

On April 23, shredding will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge, and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.