Food vendors are adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines to keep their stalls open.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Freight House Farmers Market is up and running through the pandemic to keep local food on the shelf for area residents.

Market Director Lorrie Beamen says that essential service guidelines have allowed the market's food vendors to stay in operation.

Each vendor is spaced out within the premises and are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.