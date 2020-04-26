Freight House Farmer's Market curbside pickup now open

Enjoy the Farmer's Market from the safety of social distance.

It looks different, but the Davenport Freight House Farmer's Market is looking alive.

After reopening with the conditions of health guidelines, the market has opened its curbside pickup service and fully adjusted to operating in the pandemic.

Vendors practice social distancing guidelines, with hand sanitizing stations and personal protection.

Customers can go online to browse more than 25 vendors and come pick it up.

After two days of sales, the market has reported over $1000 of sales.