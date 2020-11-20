Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal

Some Quad Cities area businesses and nonprofits are planning to provide free Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the community.

Thanksgiving 2020 will be a different type of holiday for families across the nation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity around the Quad Cities has been at an all-time high in recent months and the CDC is recommending families from different households spend the holiday apart.

Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. These annual meal offerings will be altered, due to COVID-19, but still in tact.

Here is a running list of free Thanksgiving dinners available to those in need:

Davenport: A free Thanksgiving meal will be available at Your CBD Store on Thursday, Nov. 26 starting at 10 a.m. Anyone in the community is welcome to pick up a homecooked meal for free.

The store will be providing meals via drive-through or walk up at 2824 W. Locust St. 7A. No reservations needed.

Moline: Mr. Thanksgiving is holding his annual community dinner as a drive-through with social distancing on November 26 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. To-go containers will be handed out by volunteers. Meals will be available on the east side of SouthPark Mall -3704 26th Street.

MetroLink will provide bus service to those without a ride. Call MetroLink at 788-3360 to make a reservation by noon, Monday, Nov. 23.

Rock Island: Project NOW and the Marin Luther King Jr. Community Center are delivering 2,000 Thanksgiving meals during the weekend of November 20, 21, and 22.

Anyone is welcome to come to the MLK Center - at 630 9th Street - to pick up a meal curbside.