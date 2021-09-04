Free smoke alarms are available to Davenport residents - all you have to do is ask

Research shows that the risk of dying in a structure fire drops 55% in a home with a working smoke alarm.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nearly three in five home fire deaths happen when either no smoke alarm is present or the alarm isn't functioning properly. That statistic comes from research by the National Fire Protection Association.

That research also shows that the risk of dying in a structure fire drops 55% in a home with a working smoke alarm.

To help keep local families safe, the Davenport Fire Department and the American Red Cross have partnered to ensure every family who needs a smoke alarm has one. It's part of the yearly "Sound the Alarm" program.

By appointment, someone from the Davenport Fire Department can come to your home and install a smoke alarm. The campaign runs through May 8, 2021. Anyone who lives within the City of Davenport is eligible.