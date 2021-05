The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities does a giveaway of fresh groceries every second Sunday of the month.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a fresh produce giveaway on Sunday, May 9th, 2021.

It's taking place from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm at the Islamic Center located at:

6005 34th Ave. Moline, IL 61265.

There is a limit of one box of produce per vehicle and is first come first served.