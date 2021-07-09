A Muscatine farmer says grocery stores turned down his potatoes, so he's giving them away for free

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A farmer outside of Muscatine is giving away free potatoes. The farmer posted on Facebook that a grocery store nearby didn't accept the potato crop due to thin skin on the potatoes.

Around 20 semitruck loads were dumped back into the field where the potatoes were grown off of County Road 61. Since then, community members have been welcomed to grab as many of the potatoes as they like to stop them from going to waste.