MUSCATINE, Iowa — A farmer outside of Muscatine is giving away free potatoes. The farmer posted on Facebook that a grocery store nearby didn't accept the potato crop due to thin skin on the potatoes.
Around 20 semitruck loads were dumped back into the field where the potatoes were grown off of County Road 61. Since then, community members have been welcomed to grab as many of the potatoes as they like to stop them from going to waste.
The mounds have been dwindling down over the past few days, but there are still plenty to pick from. According to the United States Department of Agriculture reports that roughly 30% to 40% of food in the country goes to waste each year.