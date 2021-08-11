MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois residents will have the opportunity to trash materials and chemicals they aren't normally able to in a a hazardous materials collection event coming to Moline in September.
This Free Household Hazardous Materials Collection Event, held by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, allows the public to drop off certain materials that can't otherwise be trashed alongside regular waste, such as various cleaning products, aerosol, chemical killing agents, batteries, gasoline and much more.
The agencies are conducting the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RICO Fairgrounds in Moline on Saturday, September 11.
To prepare, officials tell residents to review the list of acceptable items and sign up for a time slot to make sure drop-offs are efficient as possible.
For a list of accepted and banned materials, click here.