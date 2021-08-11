Illinois residents will be able to drop off things they aren't normally able to throw away at an event in Moline on September 11th.

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois residents will have the opportunity to trash materials and chemicals they aren't normally able to in a a hazardous materials collection event coming to Moline in September.

This Free Household Hazardous Materials Collection Event, held by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Rock Island County Waste Management Agency, allows the public to drop off certain materials that can't otherwise be trashed alongside regular waste, such as various cleaning products, aerosol, chemical killing agents, batteries, gasoline and much more.

The agencies are conducting the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RICO Fairgrounds in Moline on Saturday, September 11.

