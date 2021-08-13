Free Comic Book Day 2021: Where to find deals in the Quad Cities

The annual hobbyist holiday sees shops giving out free books and holding exclusive deals.

Local comic book shops and their customers are preparing for the return of the annual industry celebration of Free Comic Book Day.

The annual day, first observed in 2002, sees comic book and similarly-aligned geek outlets holding promotions and giving out free comic books to help bring attention and new customers to the market, especially independent local shops.

Local shops in the Quad Cities are participating in the holiday and putting on exclusive sales.

The ComiQ RaCk- 2715 18th Ave., Rock Island The shop will be holding the comic giveaway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., alongside sales and their signature Grab Boxes. Customers are asked to mask up inside the small store.

In This Issue Comics- 3796 State Street Bettendorf Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Midwest Collectables- 3451 N Fairmount St, Davenport Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mellow Blue Planet- 2212 5th Ave, Rock Island Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superstars & Superheroes- 1527 N Harrison St, Davenport Open from 11 a.m. 5 to p.m.

Tim's Corner Comics- 1303 30th St., Rock Island Featuring a larger even from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including extensive sales, prizes for visitors in costume, and free drawn sketches.

