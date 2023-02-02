Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County

There are 39 dogs up for foster care for the Humane Society of Scott County's first-ever Doggy Date Night.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday.

"It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society of Scott County Development Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "We see it time and time again: dogs heal from injuries or from other ailments so much quicker than they do in the shelter environment. It's way less stressful for them and it's way more conducive to their healing process."

Rippel says there is no cost to foster a dog — the Humane Society provides all the equipment and supplies necessary for the foster. She says she hopes the foster eventually leads to adoption.

You can find more information and submit an application by clicking/tapping here. Applications close Friday, Feb. 3.

