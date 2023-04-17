Former WQAD'er runs in 127th Boston Marathon

Jordan Franks worked at News 8 from 2015 to 2022. He ran the race with two other runners from the Quad Cities team Running Wild Elite and finished in under 3 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Former News 8 photographer and editor, Jordan Franks, competed in the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17.

He finished with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 52 minutes and 15 seconds, putting him in 2,151st place out of 30,000 runners.

Speaking with WQAD after the race, Franks said despite the wind, rain and the marathon's notorious hills, he felt good.

"It'll be a little tough walking here the next few days, especially when it comes to stairs," Franks laughed. "But I'm feeling great!"

An avid runner, Franks began training for the Boston race just before Christmas of 2022. For months, he trained six days a week, saving his long stretches for weekend runs.

While he's already thinking of where he'll run his next marathon sometime in the next year or so, Franks joked that it might be a while before he's ready to take on Boston's race again.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing which killed three people. All weekend, Franks said the trademark slogan 'Boston Strong' was painted on storefront windows or hanging from posters. Over the weekend, Boston held memorials and remembrance events for the terrorist attack's victims, survivors and first responders.

"It definitely made us feel closer with the people here," Franks said. "With it being the anniversary, (we) all felt that togetherness. Being a part of something that's bigger than yourself. Even though we're not from Boston, you feel the love here."

And at times, that love was even more tangible. As Franks was coming back through the last six miles of the race, he said he could hear a scream from the crowd.

"Someone randomly just yelled, '1828 I love you,'" he laughed. That number, of course, was his bib number. Franks had no idea who the person was, but joked that she must have seen him struggling and tried to offer some support. "Just another instance of that love from the Boston community!"

Along with teammates Brenna and Zach Gray, Franks represented the Quad Cities-based running and fitness group, Running Wild Elite.