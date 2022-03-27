Flower and Garden show returns to QC with more plants and volunteers

The QCCA Expo Center's Flower and Garden show came back to the venue with more flowers than ever before.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The QCCA Expo Center saw the Flower and Garden Show return with more volunteers and planets bringing it to fruition.

The show ran from Friday, March 25 through Sunday the 27th, with organizers saying that this year's show saw even more flowers in the shown off in the display than ever before.

There was also a new difference between this show and past events: volunteers helped to set up the garden.

"A lot of the volunteers, We had over a 100 volunteers from the University of Illinois, from the rock island horticulture group and, of course, from the quad city expo center helped plant these flowers," said QCAA Expo Center Show Director Robert Junker. "They've done an awesome job and they've always done an awesome job helping us."