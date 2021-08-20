World record hopefuls gather for Floatzilla 2021

Paddlers with gather in the Mississippi River this weekend, both for fun and to try to break a world record.

Paddlers and boaters are gathering in the Quad Cities to shoot for a new world record at the 2021 Floatzilla event this weekend.

The 12th annual Floatzilla kicks off its main event at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 21 with the earliest boat launches, which last through the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. across five different launch sites.

The event is home to River Action's annual paddling across, up, and down the Mississippi River, with kayakers and canoeists gathering from all over to participate.

This year, the community is shooting to break a world record; the most paddlers in one place, which they will make their attempt for with the usual group photo gathering later in the afternoon.

Activities kick off in the evening on Friday, August 20, with packet pickup-up at the Credit Island Lodge in Davenport at 5 p.m., followed by a kayak fishing tournament at 6 p.m. launching from Credit Island.

Saturday's event will also feature live music at Lake Potter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as food trucks.