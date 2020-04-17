Flags in Illinois fly at half-staff through Sunday, April 19 for remembrance

Flags in Illinois were ordered to be flown at half-staff in mid-April, in remembrance of many people.
The lowered flags were in memory of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday, April 11. They were also lowered in remembrance of all those in Illinois who have passed away due to COVID-19.
The order specified that for Chief Engle, flags should be at half-staff from sunrise, Friday, April 17 through sunset, April 19.
There was no specified timeline for the flags lowered in honor of COVID-19 victims.
The notices came from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.