Flags in Illinois fly at half-staff through Sunday, April 19 for remembrance

Simultaneously, flags were ordered at half-staff in remembrance of those who have died of COVID-19 an in the memory of a local police chief who died in a car crash.
Flags in Illinois were ordered to be flown at half-staff in mid-April, in remembrance of many people. 

The lowered flags were in memory of Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday, April 11. They were also lowered in remembrance of all those in Illinois who have passed away due to COVID-19.

The order specified that for Chief Engle, flags should be at half-staff from sunrise, Friday, April 17 through sunset, April 19.   

There was no specified timeline for the flags lowered in honor of COVID-19 victims. 

As of Thursday, Illinois had surpassed 1,000 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

The notices came from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.