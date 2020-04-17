Flags in Illinois fly at half-staff through Sunday, April 19 for remembrance

Simultaneously, flags were ordered at half-staff in remembrance of those who have died of COVID-19 an in the memory of a local police chief who died in a car crash.

Flags in Illinois were ordered to be flown at half-staff in mid-April, in remembrance of many people.

The order specified that for Chief Engle, flags should be at half-staff from sunrise, Friday, April 17 through sunset, April 19.

There was no specified timeline for the flags lowered in honor of COVID-19 victims.