First Day Project needs your help collecting school supplies for Quad Cities kids

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 2006, schools and volunteers in the Quad Cities have helped students by gathering school supplies through the First Day Project.
The First Day Project unites public schools in the area to meet the needs of students. Approximately 24,000 kids in the area come from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for free and reduced-fee waivers for school meals and fees.
Every student deserves the chance to start their school year off on the right foot. The First Day Project will supply thousands of kids with the tools needed for that.
WQAD News 8 will host a drop-off day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th in front of our studios (3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL). Come help us pack the bus!
Below you'll find a list of supplies and a map showing all of the other drop-off sites. Supplies can be donated July 5-29.
SUPPLIES NEEDED
High Priority:
- Glue sticks.
- Spiral notebooks.
- Pencils.
- Pens.
- Pocket folders.
Other Items:
- Colored pencils.
- Composition notebooks.
- Crayons.
- Erasers.
- Pencil boxes.
- Rulers.
- Scissors.
- Washable markers.
Monetary donations can also be made through the QC Community Foundation First Day Fund. Click/tap here to make your donation online.
DROP-OFF locations:
BETTENDORF
District Administration Center: 3311 18th St, Bettendorf 563.359.3681
DAVENPORT
Achievement Service Center: 1702 Main St, Davenport 563.445.5000
PLEASANT VALLEY
Pleasant Valley High School: 604 Belmont Rd, Bettendorf 563.332.5550
MOLINE
1619 11th Ave, Moline 309.743.1600
ROCK ISLAND-MILAN
District Administration Center: 2101 6th Ave, Rock Island 309.793.5900
EAST MOLINE
Christ United Methodist Church: 3801 7th St., East Moline
9:30am-12pm 309.755.2508
McManus Orthodontics - 4507 24th St, Rock Island, IL 61201
Midwest Complete Construction - 3720 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201
Mel Foster
2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf
3211 E. 35 Street Ct., Davenport
3218 E. 35 Street Ct, Davenport (across the court of our real estate office)
2500 41st Street, Moline
Carpetland
4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806
4201 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
DuTrac Community Credit Union
2330 E 53rd Street, Davenport IA 52807
3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline IL 61265
3100 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport IA 52809
2770 Middle Road, Bettendorf IA 52722