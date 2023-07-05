First Day Project needs your help collecting school supplies for Quad Cities kids

Each year, the First Day Project helps thousands of kids in the Quad Cities get the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 2006, schools and volunteers in the Quad Cities have helped students by gathering school supplies through the First Day Project.

The First Day Project unites public schools in the area to meet the needs of students. Approximately 24,000 kids in the area come from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for free and reduced-fee waivers for school meals and fees.

Every student deserves the chance to start their school year off on the right foot. The First Day Project will supply thousands of kids with the tools needed for that.

WQAD News 8 will host a drop-off day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th in front of our studios (3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL). Come help us pack the bus!

Below you'll find a list of supplies and a map showing all of the other drop-off sites. Supplies can be donated July 5-29.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

High Priority:

Glue sticks.

Spiral notebooks.

Pencils.

Pens.

Pocket folders.

Other Items:

Colored pencils.

Composition notebooks.

Crayons.

Erasers.

Pencil boxes.

Rulers.

Scissors.

Washable markers.

Monetary donations can also be made through the QC Community Foundation First Day Fund. Click/tap here to make your donation online.

DROP-OFF locations:

BETTENDORF

District Administration Center: 3311 18th St, Bettendorf 563.359.3681

DAVENPORT

Achievement Service Center: 1702 Main St, Davenport 563.445.5000



PLEASANT VALLEY

Pleasant Valley High School: 604 Belmont Rd, Bettendorf 563.332.5550



MOLINE

1619 11th Ave, Moline 309.743.1600



ROCK ISLAND-MILAN

District Administration Center: 2101 6th Ave, Rock Island 309.793.5900



EAST MOLINE

Christ United Methodist Church: 3801 7th St., East Moline

9:30am-12pm 309.755.2508

McManus Orthodontics - 4507 24th St, Rock Island, IL 61201

Midwest Complete Construction - 3720 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201

Mel Foster

2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf

3211 E. 35 Street Ct., Davenport

3218 E. 35 Street Ct, Davenport (across the court of our real estate office)

2500 41st Street, Moline

Carpetland

4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806

4201 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265