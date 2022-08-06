Family Resources to host Fill the Truck event Saturday at QC Hy-Vee locations

Trucks will be parked Saturday outside of Hy-Vee stores to collect household supplies, toiletries and other items for its shelter and housing programs.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Social services organization Family Resources will host a Fill the Truck donation drive Saturday, June 11 outside of 12 grocery stores in Quad Cities.

Family Resources is one of Iowa's largest agencies devoted to child welfare, juvenile justice, mental health and survivor services, according to its website. Among the organization's services are sheltering and rapid rehousing.

As part of the donation drive, trucks will be parked from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside of Hy-Vee stores in the Quad Cities to collect items for its housing programs.

The following Hy-Vee locations will be participating in the event:

2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, Iowa.

901 South 4th St., Clinton, Iowa.

4046 East 53rd St., Davenport, Iowa.

1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa.

3019 Rockingham Road, Davenport, Iowa.

2351 West Locust St., Davenport, Iowa.

2200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa.

201 West 10th Ave., Milan, Illinois.

4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, Illinois.

2400 2nd Ave., Muscatine, Iowa.

2930 18th Ave., Rock Island, Illinois.

2001 5th St., Suite 1, Silvis, Illinois.

The public is asked to drop off money, gift and gas cards, household items, toiletries, baby supplies and other items. Find the full donation wish list here.

Can't make Saturday's event? You can donate online at any time by visiting famres.org/donate.