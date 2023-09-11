Quad Cities Community Foundation hosting estate planning course

Foundation officials are holding these courses for anyone who needs a little bit of help planning for the future.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Estate planning is a complicated matter for some families and it's something people may put off until it's too late.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is holding a free estate planning course for people of all ages to learn what goes into creating an estate plan. The event is scheduled for Sept. 21, with doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Quad Cities Community Foundation office in Bettendorf, Iowa.

"Often people just need that first nudge. [This is] a comfortable opportunity where they can ask questions and get started with their planning," said Johni Hays, the executive vice president of Thompson & Associates.

The course is designed to cover these topics:

Living wills

Trusts

Taxes

Inheritances

Digital planning

"It's important to remember that estate planning is not a one-size-fits-all," Hays said. "Your legacy should reflect what you believe in."

While this class is free to attend, the organization does recommend people RSVP to reserve their spot. To make this reservation call (563)326-2840, or send an email to Jenny Kitsis at JennyKitsis@QCCommunityFoundation.org.