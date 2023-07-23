Kid entrepreneurs as young as six years old sell their products at 'Shark Tank'-like event

Buttercupp Candles in Bettendorf hosted its inaugural "Goldfish Tank," a play on the popular show, "Shark Tank."

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Watch out business owners, 15 kid entrepreneurs, are making money moves at Buttercupp Candles inaugural "Goldfish Tank," a play on the popular TV show "Shark Tank." The Bettendorf business wanting to give young entrepreneurs a space to sell their products.

"I think just the opportunity to know that they can have an idea and turn it into a business, I mean that is the backbone of the economy, small businesses," said Buttercupp Candles owner, KC Cupp. "And these kids are going to be the future business owners."

The kids were ages 6 to 17, and sold everything from jewelry, to perfumes, to tote bags.

"I just had a bunch of old pairs of jeans at home and I didn't want them to go to waste and just throw them out, so I upcycled them into bags," said Gwyneth Hayes, a senior at Bettendorf High School. Hayes sold over $400 dollars worth of products.

" S ometimes the farmer's markets can be too big," Hayes said. "But places like this is perfect because we're all here trying to sell stuff, and it's nice when people come out to support."