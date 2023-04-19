Stockton McDonald's hosting fundraiser for 6th-grader killed in UTV accident

Folks who want to donate to Eli Henderson's memorial can go to the McDonald's between 5-7 p.m. Friday.

STOCKTON, Illinois — A fast-food restaurant is set to raise funds for the family of a sixth-grader who died in a UTV accident over the weekend in Stockton, Illinois.

Eli Henderson died from his injuries after an accident in rural Stockton last Saturday. The accident also left another juvenile with injuries, according to the Jo Daviess Sheriff's Department.

The Bucciferro Family McDonald's located at 601 E North Ave. will be donating a portion of its sales this Friday night to the Henderson family. Folks can stop in between 5-7 p.m. for the event.