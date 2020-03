The increase amounts to about $30 per year, coming together to help pay for a $15 million build.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Construction on a new YMCA in Eldridge is set to begin in 2021 after voters approved a property tax increase to fund the project.

The increase amounts to about $30 per year, coming together to help pay for a $15 million build. The facility is set to include a six-lane pool, baseketball courts and a track.

Opening is expected in the spring of 2022.