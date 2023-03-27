Heads up — Scott County will test emergency sirens on Tuesday in these towns

The Scott County Emergency Communications Center will be testing emergency warning sirens at 10 a.m.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Those living in Eldridge, Long Grove or Park View may hear sirens between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

That's because the Scott County Emergency Communications Center will be testing emergency warning sirens. These additional tests are required to check programming changes made in these communities for the system that triggers sirens during an actual emergency.

So, what should residents do when they hear the sirens? They can continue on with their day as normal.

Scott County wants everyone to remember that all sirens are tested regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The next test is scheduled for April 4.