Here's a list of Easter 2021 events in the Quad Cities

Quad City towns and organizations are preparing for the Easter holiday and gearing up for the return of in-person events and celebrations.
Many groups are holding activities over the course of the days leading up to Easter Sunday on April 4.
We're keeping a list of Easter festivities in the QC area here.
Saturday, March 27:
- Easter Bunny with Carbon Cliff - Barstow Fire
- Easter Bunny visit and grab bags
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Eagle Ridge High School in Silvis, IL
- Masks required
- 2021 Muscatine Easter Egg Hunt
- Annual free Easter Egg hunt
- 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., arrive at the Rose Garden Playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park.
- Guests asked to social distance and wear masks
Thursday, April 1
- Gilda's Club Easter Egg Decoration
- Kids impacted by cancer and their adult caregivers are invited to paint eggs with Gilda's Club
- 5 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Clubhouse.
- RSVP is required, and can be registered at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For more information, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org
Saturday, April 3
- Davenport 9th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk
- 8:30 a.m. - Kid's Bunny Hop - $15
- 9 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run - $35
- Kid's Easter egg hunt follows the 5K, admission free to Bunny hop participants
- The Bunny Hop and 5K begin and end at 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport, before moving to Lindsay Park for the egg hunt.
- To register and for more information, visit www.scramble5k.com.
- Your CBD Store
- The store is giving out Easter baskets for children, along with an Easter bunny visit.
- Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the store has nearby locations in Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, and Bettendorf.
Did we miss any events? Let us know by sending us a tip through our Contact Us page.