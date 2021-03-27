Here's a list of Easter 2021 events in the Quad Cities

Groups across the QC area are holding Easter events in the week leading up to the holiday on April 4.

Quad City towns and organizations are preparing for the Easter holiday and gearing up for the return of in-person events and celebrations.

Many groups are holding activities over the course of the days leading up to Easter Sunday on April 4.

We're keeping a list of Easter festivities in the QC area here.

Saturday, March 27:

Easter Bunny with Carbon Cliff - Barstow Fire Easter Bunny visit and grab bags 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Eagle Ridge High School in Silvis, IL Masks required

2021 Muscatine Easter Egg Hunt Annual free Easter Egg hunt 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., arrive at the Rose Garden Playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park. Guests asked to social distance and wear masks



Thursday, April 1

Gilda's Club Easter Egg Decoration Kids impacted by cancer and their adult caregivers are invited to paint eggs with Gilda's Club 5 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Clubhouse. RSVP is required, and can be registered at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For more information, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org



Saturday, April 3

Davenport 9th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk 8:30 a.m. - Kid's Bunny Hop - $15 9 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run - $35 Kid's Easter egg hunt follows the 5K, admission free to Bunny hop participants The Bunny Hop and 5K begin and end at 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport, before moving to Lindsay Park for the egg hunt. To register and for more information, visit www.scramble5k.com.

Your CBD Store The store is giving out Easter baskets for children, along with an Easter bunny visit. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the store has nearby locations in Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, and Bettendorf.

