Here's a list of Easter 2021 events in the Quad Cities

Groups across the QC area are holding Easter events in the week leading up to the holiday on April 4.
Credit: tortoon - stock.adobe.com
Easter eggs on wooden background with vintage tone.

Quad City towns and organizations are preparing for the Easter holiday and gearing up for the return of in-person events and celebrations.

Many groups are holding activities over the course of the days leading up to Easter Sunday on April 4. 

We're keeping a list of Easter festivities in the QC area here.

Saturday, March 27:

  • Easter Bunny with Carbon Cliff - Barstow Fire
    • Easter Bunny visit and grab bags
    • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Eagle Ridge High School in Silvis, IL
    • Masks required
  • 2021 Muscatine Easter Egg Hunt
    • Annual free Easter Egg hunt
    • 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., arrive at the Rose Garden Playground in the Upper Loop of Weed Park.
    • Guests asked to social distance and wear masks

Thursday, April 1

  • Gilda's Club Easter Egg Decoration
    • Kids impacted by cancer and their adult caregivers are invited to paint eggs with Gilda's Club
    •  5 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Clubhouse.
    • RSVP is required, and can be registered at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For more information,  call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org 

Saturday, April 3

  • Davenport 9th Annual Easter Egg Scramble 5K Run/Walk 
    • 8:30 a.m. - Kid's Bunny Hop - $15
    • 9 a.m. - 5K Walk/Run - $35
    • Kid's Easter egg hunt follows the 5K, admission free to Bunny hop participants
    • The Bunny Hop and 5K begin and end at 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport, before moving to Lindsay Park for the egg hunt.
    • To register and for more information, visit www.scramble5k.com.
  •  Your CBD Store

Did we miss any events? Let us know by sending us a tip through our Contact Us page.