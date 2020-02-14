East Moline mayor gives insight to what's next for the city

Mayor Reggie Freeman says the city is now on the map, thanks to growth in the last few years.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The mayor of East Moline gave his State of the City address on Thursday, February 13.

Dozens of community leaders gathered at The Bend event center to hear what Mayor Reggie Freeman had to say.

Freeman touted the development of The Bend and Rust Belt. The space now holds businesses like a restaurant, brewery, hair salon and more.

He said the next step for the city was to connect the area to other parts of the Quad Cities.

"We've got businesses down there and people wanting to invest downtown, uptown, and in Water Town," said Freeman. "We're looking at the whole city even though the vibe right now is on The Bend and Rust Belt area, we've got work to do everywhere."